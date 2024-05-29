Ren (REN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.88 Million

Ren (REN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Ren has a total market cap of $72.88 million and $15.38 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ren has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ren

Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “Ren (REN) represents a significant advancement in the blockchain space, providing a decentralized platform for the secure and private transfer of assets across different blockchains. This not only facilitates greater liquidity within the DeFi ecosystem but also addresses the longstanding issue of blockchain interoperability. With its innovative approach and practical applications, Ren is poised to play a crucial role in the evolution of decentralized finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

