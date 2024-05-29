Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 358.8% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Renault Stock Performance

RNLSY traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 49,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,690. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. Renault has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Renault Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Renault’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

