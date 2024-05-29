Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Request has a market capitalization of $138.36 million and $8.98 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011635 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001372 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,204.38 or 1.00008804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011970 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.47 or 0.00112316 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003837 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.14513392 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,210,145.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

