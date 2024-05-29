Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ralph Lauren Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $11.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s FY2025 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 4.5 %

RL opened at $181.25 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $192.03. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.44 and a 200 day moving average of $157.96.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at about $743,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.