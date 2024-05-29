Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Moderna, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Moderna in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($3.37). The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($7.47) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.55) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.38) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $153.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.57. Moderna has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $2,363,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,981,931 shares in the company, valued at $312,292,867.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,209 shares of company stock worth $20,951,971. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

