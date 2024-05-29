Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DXC Technology (DXC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2024 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $17.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – DXC Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. 1,278,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3,525.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

