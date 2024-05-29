RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RFIL

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.22 on Friday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.