Rio Novo Gold (TSE:RN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rio Novo Gold Inc. (TSE:RN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.13. Rio Novo Gold shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 34,500 shares changing hands.
Rio Novo Gold Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13.
Rio Novo Gold Company Profile
Rio Novo Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops gold mineral resource properties in Brazil and Colombia. It holds interests in the Almas Gold Project located in the Tocantins State, Brazil; the Matupá Gold Project located in the Mato Grosso State, Brazil; and the Tolda Fria Gold Project located in the Caldas State, Colombia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Novo Gold
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Novo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Novo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.