Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 448.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 187,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,650 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.