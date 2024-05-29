Robert Nathaniel Lande Sells 15,000 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) Director Robert Nathaniel Lande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$88,600.50.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GUD stock traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.96. 31,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,978. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$604.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.35 and a twelve month high of C$6.22.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of C$74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.020163 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GUD

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.