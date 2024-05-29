Robert Nathaniel Lande Sells 15,000 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) Director Robert Nathaniel Lande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$88,600.50.
Knight Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of GUD stock traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.96. 31,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,978. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$604.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.46. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.35 and a twelve month high of C$6.22.
Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of C$74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.020163 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
