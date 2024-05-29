Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Rocky Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years. Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Rocky Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

RCKY opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $264.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.97. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $112.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.01 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Courtney Haning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $163,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,087.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director G Courtney Haning sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,087.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $89,433.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

See Also

