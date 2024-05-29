Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12,088.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $530.94. 551,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,976. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $446.86 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $536.63 and a 200-day moving average of $539.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

