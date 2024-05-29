Roundview Capital LLC Buys 101,321 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $21,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $22,226,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,937,000. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,563,000 after acquiring an additional 58,797 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,414. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $76.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

