Roundview Capital LLC Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 163.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,877,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,396. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

