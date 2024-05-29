Roundview Capital LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,926,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.11. 265,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,060. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.98.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

