Roundview Capital LLC Raises Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 0.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after buying an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,951,000 after buying an additional 520,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,831,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,982,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,410,000 after buying an additional 162,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,814,000 after buying an additional 156,332 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.15. 2,615,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.22. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,741. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

