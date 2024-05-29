Roundview Capital LLC Sells 1,989 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,984. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

