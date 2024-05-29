Roundview Capital LLC Sells 28,105 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,105 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 362,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,621. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

