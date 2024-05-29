RS Crum Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,642,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,857,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $179.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

