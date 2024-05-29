Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.17

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.17 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 19.69 ($0.25). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 19.69 ($0.25), with a volume of 83 shares changing hands.

Safestay Trading Up 3.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Safestay Company Profile

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties, as well as owns and operates hotels. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise.

