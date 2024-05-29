Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $56.05

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.05 and traded as high as $58.85. Safran shares last traded at $58.85, with a volume of 133,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

