Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.86-9.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70-38.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.05 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.860-9.940 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,301,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,983. The stock has a market cap of $262.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 618,870 shares of company stock valued at $179,225,234 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

