Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Down 99.1% in May

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the April 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. 47,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,127. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. Sands China has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $39.79.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sands China in a research report on Sunday, April 14th.

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

