Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

SASR stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. 262,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,792. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.