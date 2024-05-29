Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.63. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,477,200 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $128.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.55% and a negative net margin of 1,749.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

