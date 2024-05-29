Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 2,494.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380,185 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,763 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 144,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.55. 6,872,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,621,540. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.