Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $95.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,438 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,303 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 374,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,682,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.