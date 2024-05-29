Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951,775 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,826 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.45% of Seagate Technology worth $81,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

Seagate Technology stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.45. 1,475,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.61.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

