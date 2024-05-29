Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on V.F. Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of V.F. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VFC. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

V.F. Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $12.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. V.F. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.