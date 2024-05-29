Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Up 101.1% in May

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 101.1% from the April 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEEMF remained flat at $0.07 on Wednesday. Seeing Machines has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

