Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Up 101.1% in May

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 101.1% from the April 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Seeing Machines Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEEMF remained flat at $0.07 on Wednesday. Seeing Machines has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.
About Seeing Machines
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Seeing Machines
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.