SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

SEI Investments has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. SEI Investments has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.60. 593,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,220. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at $522,759,000.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

