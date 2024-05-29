Seplat Energy Plc to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (LON:SEPL)

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Seplat Energy Trading Up 2.6 %
LON SEPL opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5,816.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30. Seplat Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 109.41 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 176 ($2.25).
Seplat Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Seplat Energy
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.