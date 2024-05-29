Seplat Energy Plc to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (LON:SEPL)

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SEPL opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5,816.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30. Seplat Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 109.41 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 176 ($2.25).

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas. The Oil segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Gas segment produces and processes gas.

