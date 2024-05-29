Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Short Interest Up 333.3% in May

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shangri-La Asia Price Performance

Shares of SHALY remained flat at $15.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Shangri-La Asia has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23.

Shangri-La Asia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

