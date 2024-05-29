Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

SHG stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 79,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,356. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $38.65.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

About Shinhan Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.