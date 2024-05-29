Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance
SHG stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 79,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,356. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $38.65.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
