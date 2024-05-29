Short Interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Decreases By 50.5%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKDA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. 13,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,471. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $4.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.27% and a negative net margin of 129.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.83) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

