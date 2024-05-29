Short Interest in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Decreases By 80.9%

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the April 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bruush Oral Care Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRSH remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,923,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,732,494. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Bruush Oral Care has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $9.73.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

