Short Interest in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Decreases By 80.9%

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,400 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the April 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bruush Oral Care Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BRSH remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,923,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,732,494. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Bruush Oral Care has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $9.73.
About Bruush Oral Care
