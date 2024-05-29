Short Interest in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Expands By 105.6%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the April 30th total of 710,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 3.4 %

CUK opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $688,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 352,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,482,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.