Short Interest in CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Decreases By 71.4%

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CellaVision AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVSF remained flat at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. CellaVision AB has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $23.75.
About CellaVision AB (publ)
