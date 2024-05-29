Short Interest in CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Decreases By 71.4%

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CellaVision AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVSF remained flat at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. CellaVision AB has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $23.75.

About CellaVision AB (publ)

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells instruments, software, and reagents for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, designs to automate and simplify the process of performing blood and body fluid differentials; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears.

