Short Interest in Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Rises By 200.0%

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Century Next Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CTUY remained flat at $33.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. Century Next Financial has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Century Next Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

About Century Next Financial

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Century Next Bank that provides various banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers savings account products; checking accounts and services; personal, mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; refinancing; and commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as loans secured by real estate.

