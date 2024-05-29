Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Declines By 87.4%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the April 30th total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEVY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. 4,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,013. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. City Developments has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0523 per share. This is a positive change from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

