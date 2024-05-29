Short Interest in Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Declines By 68.9%

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the April 30th total of 406,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Stock Down 1.6 %

CIBEY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. 11,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,299. Commercial International Bank has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

