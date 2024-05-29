Short Interest in De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Drops By 75.0%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
De La Rue Price Performance
Shares of De La Rue stock remained flat at $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. De La Rue has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.95.
De La Rue Company Profile
