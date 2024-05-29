Short Interest in De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Drops By 75.0%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

De La Rue Price Performance

Shares of De La Rue stock remained flat at $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. De La Rue has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

