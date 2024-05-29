Short Interest in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW) Grows By 328.6%

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Distoken Acquisition Price Performance
DISTW traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 9,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,642. Distoken Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
