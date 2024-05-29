Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Declines By 98.7%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the April 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

DNBBY traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. 64,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,385. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $1.5339 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $1.00. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

(Get Free Report)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.