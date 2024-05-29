Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Increases By 303.5%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, an increase of 303.5% from the April 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
Doman Building Materials Group stock remained flat at $5.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 13,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.
