Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Increases By 303.5%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, an increase of 303.5% from the April 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Doman Building Materials Group stock remained flat at $5.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 13,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

