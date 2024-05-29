Short Interest in Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Rises By 1,242.9%

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 1,242.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eureka Lithium Stock Down 11.4 %
Eureka Lithium stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.07. 6,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,647. Eureka Lithium has a fifty-two week low of 0.03 and a fifty-two week high of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.10.
Eureka Lithium Company Profile
