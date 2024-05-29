Short Interest in General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Increases By 113.2%

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
General Enterprise Ventures Trading Down 4.5 %
GEVI stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. General Enterprise Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.20.
General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile
