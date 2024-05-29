Short Interest in General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Increases By 113.2%

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

General Enterprise Ventures Trading Down 4.5 %

GEVI stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. General Enterprise Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

General Enterprise Ventures Company Profile

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

