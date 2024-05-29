Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Increases By 70.8%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,600 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the April 30th total of 424,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 897,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ BOTZ traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. 701,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,181. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

