Short Interest in Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Increases By 116.8%

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, an increase of 116.8% from the April 30th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 287.8 days.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HLBZF opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. Heidelberg Materials has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.44.
Heidelberg Materials Company Profile
