Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Rises By 348.3%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 348.3% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of HGTXU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,844. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.24. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
